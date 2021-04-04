Amber alert canceled for missing infant from Hamilton County

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — A statewide Amber alert has been issued after an infant was taken from Hamilton County by her father, who does not have legal custody of the child.

Xayvah Armstrong, 5 months old, was reported missing by the Forest Park State Park Police at 6:42 p.m. Sunday.

Xayvah has brown hair and brown eyes.

The Amber alert states she is in the custody of her father, Christian Tyrell Jackson, 24. Jackson is five-feet, eight inches tall and weighs approximately 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Xayvah and Jackson are reportedly in a red 2015 Toyota Prius with Ohio license plate JIY7198.

The alert states that Jackson took Xayvah from Hollingsworth Way in Mason, Ohio.

Jackson’s cell phone was last reportedly pinged by law enforcement in Kentucky, possibly heading north toward Warren County, the alert states.

Anyone with any information on the child, the suspect, or the vehicle is asked to call 911.

Officials have yet to release any photos associated with the alert.