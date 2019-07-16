State lawmakers going through budget line by line; goal to finalize is Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio state legislators on the conference committee are currently going through the state operating budget item by item.

The goal is to finalize the document so it can be voted on by both chambers of the state legislature Wednesday.

The deadline for the extension to reach an agreement on a state budge is Wednesday.

A finalized budget was originally supposed to be on Gov. Mike DeWine’s desk by July 1. When both the state House and Senate failed to come to an agreement, a 17-day extension was approved.

It was the first time since 2009 that Ohio lawmakers have missed the legal deadline to pass a new state budget.

Both chambers of the legislature, as well as the governorship, are controlled by Republicans.