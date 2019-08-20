State health agency to begin airdropping rabies vaccine baits in northeast Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health will attempt to combat rabies from the air.

The ODH will begin its annual fall oral rabies vaccination operations this week in 14 northeast Ohio counties.

The baiting is expected to begin Friday, Aug. 23 and should wrap up by Tuesday, Sept. 3, weather depending. It will cover 4,825 square miles of the state’s northeastern and eastern border.

The operation will involve approximately 800,000 rabies vaccination baits being distributed via various methods including fixed-wing aircraft, helicopter and ground vehicles.

Residents in the area should be aware of low-flying aircraft and keep children and pets away from the baits.

The oral rabies vaccination baiting will happen in the following counties:

Ashtabula

Belmont

Carroll

Columbiana

Geauga

Harrison

Jefferson

Lake

Mahoning

Monroe

Portage

Stark

Trumbull

Tuscarawas

Ohio has participated in the oral rabies vaccination program since 1997. The bait used is called ONRAB, which consists of a 1” X 2” blister pack filled with the vaccine and covered with a sweet-smelling, dark green waxy coating.

During 2018, 12 animals were confirmed to be infected with the raccoon variant of the rabies virus in Ohio. These animals were found in Carroll (3), Mahoning (3), Trumbull (1), and Tuscarawas (5) counties. So far in 2019, two raccoons from Ashtabula and Tuscarawas counties have tested positive for rabies

Rabies is a viral disease that affects mammals including people and is almost always fatal. Oral rabies vaccination baiting operations are intended to immunize raccoons that are at greatest risk of being exposed to raccoon rabies coming into the state. The goal is to create an “immune barrier” along the Ohio state line that can prevent the spread of the raccoon variant of rabies across the rest of the state.

The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals, most often in raccoons, skunks, and bats, and is spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into a wound or mucous membrane (such as the eye or mouth). Animal bites are the most common route of exposure. Bats and raccoons pose the greatest risk of rabies in Ohio.

ONRAB has been proven safe in many species of animals, including domestic dogs and cats. Humans and pets cannot get rabies from contact with the baits, but people are asked to leave them undisturbed should they encounter them. If contact with baits occurs, immediately rinse the contact area with warm water and soap.

Please keep the following information in mind: