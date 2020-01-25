Startup may ask for loan to revamp former GM plant in Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A startup company that wants to build electric trucks at a former General Motors assembly plant in Ohio is considering asking for a federal loan to get production running.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, says he expects Lordstown Motors Corp. to apply soon for a $200 million loan.

The company announced late last year that it had bought the once-bustling factory near Youngstown that closed in March 2019.

Lordstown Motors says it’s learning more about the loan program. The company didn’t reveal additional details.

It has said it wants to begin production by year’s end.