Startup may ask for loan to revamp former GM plant in Ohio

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — A startup company that wants to build electric trucks at a former General Motors assembly plant in Ohio is considering asking for a federal loan to get production running.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, an Ohio Democrat, says he expects Lordstown Motors Corp. to apply soon for a $200 million loan.

The company announced late last year that it had bought the once-bustling factory near Youngstown that closed in March 2019.

Lordstown Motors says it’s learning more about the loan program. The company didn’t reveal additional details. 

It has said it wants to begin production by year’s end.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools