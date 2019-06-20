Springfield man recovering after alleged assault, rescue from landfill

MORAINE, Ohio (WCMH/CNN) — A Springfield man is recovering after he was allegedly attacked, left in a Dumpster and then dumped in a landfill.

According to WHIO-TV, 28-year-old Damien Pollock was pulled from a trash heap at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Facility Tuesday morning. Pollock told police he was attacked by nearly a dozen people who set him on fire and left him in a Dumpster in Springfield, and that a Rumpke truck transported and unloaded the Dumpster’s contents — including Pollock — to the landfill.

Landfill workers found Pullock when a front-end loader went to move the trash to a compacting area.

Police told WHIO that Pollock did not have any life-threatening injuries or any visible burns, but he did have some scrapes and cuts as well as possible internal injuries. Authorities are not sure whether he sustained those injuries in the alleged assault or from being in the Dumpster and unloaded at the landfill.

The incident remains under investigation.