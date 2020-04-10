Special Olympics Ohio cancels 2020 State Summer Games

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For the first time in 50 years, the State Summer Games have been canceled by Special Olympics Ohio.

In a statement released Friday, Special Olympics Ohio announced the 2020 State Summer Games, that was to be held at Ohio State University’s campus, has been canceled after OSU announced the suspension of all on-campus activities through July 6.

The games, which were scheduled for June 26-28, would have brought nearly 3,000 athletes and coaches from every region of the state for competitions in eight sports: bocce, bowling, cycling, gymnastics, powerlifting, tennis, track & field, and volleyball.

“This is the first time in more than 50 years that Special Olympics Ohio will not hold the State Summer Games. We understand the impact of this is significant for athletes who were planning to compete and who also look forward all year to reuniting with their friends off the playing field,” said Special Olympics Ohio Chief Executive Officer Jessica Stewart. “While this is disappointing we know that our love of sport does not compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of our community. We are in this together and we will come out of this together, and stronger.”

“The decision to cancel Summer Games for the first time in the history of Special Olympics Ohio did not come lightly,” added Geoff Kunkler, Chair of the Special Olympics Ohio Board of Directors. “We understand how hard our athletes train to prepare for this event and how much they look forward to it, along with their families and friends. However, given the unprecedented circumstances affecting our community and nation, the leadership within this organization believes it is of paramount importance to protect the safety and wellness of our athletes, coaches, and volunteers. We are looking forward to resuming normal activities as soon as it is deemed safe, and are excited for the many competitions and events to come.”

With guidance from Special Olympics International and in alignment with recommendations regarding large public gatherings, Special Olympics Ohio has extended the overall suspension of sports training, competition, and all other activities through July 6, 2020.