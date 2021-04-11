Southern Ohio county’s “best-kept secret” receives needed attention

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – A staple in one southern Ohio community is making a comeback after a rough year dealing with the pandemic.

Lawrence County, Ohio is filled with history dating back to the 1800s and most of the remaining historical items are being housed in one location, the Lawrence County Museum.

While this may look like a normal house on the outside, it serves as a home for historical items from the county.

The house is located along 6th Street in Ironton and would normally host events all year long. Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the museum lacked visitors this past year.

We missed all of last year. We (would have) had several really nice activities associated with the museum. Kay Rader, museum docent

Now, they’re starting to get back to their normal business flow. During their opening day event Sunday afternoon, the museum was filled with visitors.



Photographs and vintage toys are displayed in the museum. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

While most of their business is local, there have been out-of-town visitors searching for answers from their own family’s past. Museum docent and historian Kay Rader says many individuals have “come to Ironton to do genealogy and we have a lot of things that we can show them here.”

Local visitors mentioned not many people know about the museum’s existence, stating it’s “Lawrence County’s best-kept secret.”

The staff at the museum say they’re happy to see visitors again and they’re planning on hosting more events in the near future. For anyone interested in visiting, click here.