Snoop Dogg bringing ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour to Ohio

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — Rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to Ohio.
He announced on Wednesday the ‘I Wanna Thank Me’ tour will come to Cleveland on Jan. 24.
The tour kicks off Dec. 2 in San Francisco, California and ends at the Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan.
The tour will feature support from Warren G, RJ and Trae The Truth.
Snoop Dogg has received fame for albums such as ‘Doggystyle,’ ‘Tha Doggfather’ and ‘Reincarnated.’ Other hits include ‘Drop it Like it’s Hot.’
His 17th studio album ‘I Wanna Thank Me,’ was released in August.