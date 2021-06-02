Six people shot overnight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Six people have been shot during a “celebration of life” in Springfield.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of S. Yellow Springs Street early Wednesday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS a person began firing at a celebration of life being held for an unidentified person who died “some time ago.” One person was taken from the scene by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. Five other people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Springfield Regional Medical Center was placed on a brief lockdown after the shooting with only patients allowed into the facility. Police tell 2 NEWS this is standard procedure and the lockdown has since been lifted.

Springfield Police told 2 NEWS at least one or two people fired shots through the door of a building. Police said the space once was a barbershop but is now rented out for parties and events.

The extent of the injuries to the six people that were hospitalized is not known at this time.

OSP said police are searching the area for a suspect and no one is in custody. No suspect information was available. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is now assisting in this case.

2 NEWS has crews on the scene and at the hospital working to learn more about this developing story.