Should I wear a mask in central Ohio? 85 of 88 counties show high COVID-19 spread

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Out of Ohio’s 88 counties, 85 now show a high transmission rate of COVID-19, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Monday.

Only Athens, Hancock, and Ashtabula counties show a substantial rate of spread. The rest of the state, as well as most counties across the country, show a high rate of transmission.

High, or red, is the highest of four levels of transmission. For any county with substantial or high transmission, the CDC recommends all people, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, wear a mask in indoor public settings. These recommendations now apply to all of Ohio.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts recommends everyone wear masks indoors and in crowded areas. She is also urging those who are unvaccinated to get their shots, as the number of cases continues to rise.

“The rate of which we’re going up — our positivity rate — it should scare everyone and should get them to change their behaviors to wear the mask, to get vaccinated, and be mindful of the crowds they’re in, the places they’re going, who they could be exposed to,” she said last week.

The CDC updates the level of transmission daily.