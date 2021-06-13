Shots fired at race track in Wayne County: I-TEAM

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW) — Officials are investigating after shots were fired at a car racing track in Wayne County.

The incident occurred at Dragway 42 in West Salem, Wayne County sheriff’s deputies told the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

Shots fired at Dragway 42 (Courtesy: Ashland County Pictures)

Officials confirmed there is at least one victim, saying there could possibly be more.

Sheriff’s deputies from Ashland and Wayne counties remain on scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also assisting.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.