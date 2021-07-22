Shooting victim from South 4th Street in critical condition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A twenty-four-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Casey Drake received several gunshot wounds at around 3:40 p.m., when police responded to 1885 South 4th Street. Medics took Drake to the hospital in critical condition, according to a Columbus Division of Police media release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).