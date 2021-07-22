Shooting victim from South 4th Street in critical condition

Ohio News
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A twenty-four-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting on Thursday afternoon.

Casey Drake received several gunshot wounds at around 3:40 p.m., when police responded to 1885 South 4th Street. Medics took Drake to the hospital in critical condition, according to a Columbus Division of Police media release.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Football Field of Dreams brings Central Ohio teams to a local Chillicothe farm

Better Call Four

Newlyweds who required wedding guests to be vaccinated got to ask Biden question at Ohio town hall

FULL INTERVIEW: Columbus newlyweds invited to ask President Biden question at CNN Townhall

Girl dies in produce stand accident in Lithopolis, mother in critical condition

First at Four: southwest Franklin Co. shooting

More Local News