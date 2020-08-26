Sheriff: Homicide suspect arrested, still searching for 2 ‘armed and dangerous’ men

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — Investigators with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office charged Katelyn Marie Null, 27, of Mt.Vernon,Ohio with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Murder and one count of Complicity to Commit Murder. Both are first degree felonies. The charges stem from the shooting death of Alexander Anderson on Sunday morning August 23rd on Zion Rd.

Null was arrested late Sunday afternoon and is currently in jail awaiting a bond hearing in the Cambridge Municipal Court. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden said that his investigators have been working tirelessly by conducting interviews and processing evidence and that the case is evolving.

The investigation began Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. when 911 received a call from a woman reporting her friend had been shot. According to the Sheriff’s Office, their car had broken down in the area of Kimbolton.

Katelyn Null

Jacob Harper

Joshua Jackson Null is in custody, Harper is on the loose, and Jackson is a person of interest. Photos are courtesy of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff added that Jacob Harper is wanted for the murder of Alexander Anderson. He remains at large and a high risk search warrant involving the Guernsey County SRT and detectives was executed Tuesday evening at his residence. Sheriff Paden said that Harper was not found at the home, but investigators collected evidence at the scene.

Now detectives are also searching for Joshua W. Jackson, 30, of Urichsville, Ohio. He is considered a person of interest in the shooting death. Sheriff Paden urges the public to call 911 or local police to report any information on the locations of Harper or Jackson, because the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.