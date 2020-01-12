Sheriff: Child finds human remains in Jackson County

JACKSON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a call from a father who said his children discovered what appear to be human remains.

The father called the sheriff’s office Saturday morning saying the discovery was made on CH&D Road near Jackson.

In addition to the Jackson sheriff’s office, investigators are receiving assistance from the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Jackson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the remains will be sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton, and then to the Ohio Bureau of Investigation for DNA analysis.

“At this time, investigators remain on the scene collecting any evidence that may assist in the determination of how the remains came to be at the location and what may have contributed to the death of the individual,” Jackson County Sheriff Tedd E. Frazier said in a Facebook post.

Frazier added that no further information will be released until after the DNA analysis is completed.