Sheriff: At least 2 dead, including gunman, after cross-county crime spree

SEAMAN, OH (WLWT) — At least two people are dead – including the gunman — following a crime spree across Adams and Pike counties, investigators said Friday.

Authorities said a gunman shot two people — one fatally — at an Adams County gas station before leading police on a high-speed, cross-county chase and then turning the gun on himself.

Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers said there may be more victims, as authorities are processing a third crime scene – at an undisclosed location in the county – in connection with the violence.

Police say two people were shot around 7 a.m. at the Marathon gas station near the intersection of Ohio State Route 247 and Ohio State Route 32.

One of those victims, identified only as a delivery driver, was killed. A store clerk was wounded.

Investigators said after the gas station shootings, the gunman – who has not been named – led police on a high-speed chase.

The chase ended nearly 50 miles away on Ohio State Route 32 near Darst Road.

Authorities said they were able to eventually stop the suspect’s pickup truck with stop sticks, and the gunman’s truck skidded over a median and into the woods.

Officials with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they approached the vehicle and found the driver dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.