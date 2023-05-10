***Video above: What’s the cheapest day of the week to buy gas? Here’s when to fill up***

(WJW) – Tired of feeling pain at the pump? Sheetz is offering one lucky winner free gasoline for a year.

Now through August 31, My Sheetz Rewardz members can enter the “Free Gas 4 Life” sweepstakes.

The grand prize winner will receive free gas for life (or $250,000 cash), while six runners-up will get free gas for a year (or $3,500 cash). The gas station chain is also handing out $500 Sheetz gift cards to 700 others.

You can enter the sweepstakes while scanning rewards at the pump or speaking to a store clerk at your local Sheetz. You can also opt-in on the My Sheetz Rewardz app or by email.

From there, customers will get one additional entry per gallon of gas purchased with My Sheetz Rewardz. You can also gain entries by redeeming reward points.

The winners will be decided around Sept. 6, officials say.

You must be 18 or older and a U.S. resident to enter. Residents in New York and Florida are excluded from the sweepstakes.

Learn more about the sweepstakes here.