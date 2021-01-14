Sex offender charged with attacking girl in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A sex offender in southern Ohio is facing charges after police say he attacked a girl.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, at about 9:45 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 300 block of Court Street on the report of a man attacking a girl who was walking to school.

Police say after the suspect was taken into custody, he assaulted several officers while trying to escape from the investigation bureau.

The suspect, identified as Jimmy L. Barnett, 54, of Lucasville, was again secured and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

According to police, Barnett, who is a registered sex offender on parole, was also connected to an assault at Aldi’s foods on Gallia Street.

In that situation, a woman told police a man forced her into her vehicle and punched her numerous times in the head and face area. After looking at surveillance footage, police say they confirmed Barnett to be the suspect in that assault as well.

Barnett has been charged with kidnapping, gross sexual imposition escape, sssault, parole violation, and resisting arrest.

Police ask anyone with additional information about this investigation to call 740-354-1600.