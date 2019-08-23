Serial killer expected to plead guilty to 2 Ohio slayings

FILE – In this Monday, Nov. 26, 2018 file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. Little, who has confessed to killing more than 90 women across the U.S. has been indicted in Cleveland for the strangulation deaths of two women decades ago. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley on Friday, May 31, 2019 said 78-year-old Samuel Little confessed to killing 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton in 1984 and 32-year-old Rose Evans in 1991.(Mark Rogers/Odessa American via AP, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) — A serial killer who claims to have murdered 90 women is expected to plead guilty to two Ohio slayings.

Samuel Little is scheduled Friday to appear via Skype from California state prison, where he’s serving multiple life sentences.

Court documents show a Hamilton County Judge Melba Marsh will sentence the 80-year-old man after his pleas. A call seeking comment was left for Little’s attorney.

Little is charged with the 1981 murder of 32-year-old Anna Stewart, last seen alive in Cincinnati. Her body was dumped in Grove City, near Columbus.

He’s also charged with a second Cincinnati murder. That woman remains unidentified.

A Texas prosecutor says investigators have linked Little to more than 60 killings in at least 14 states.

Little claims at least 90 slayings across the country.