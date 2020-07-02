Senators Brown, Portman introduce resolution to honor Annie Glenn

Former Ohio Senator and NASA astronaut John Glenn and his wife, Annie, pictured on Sept. 23, 2012, in New York. (Photo by STEPHEN CHERNIN/AFP/GettyImages)

WASHINGTON, DC (WCMH) — U.S. Senators Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Rob Portman (R-OH) have introduced a bipartisan resolution to honor the life, legacy and achievements of Annie Glenn.

“Annie Glenn has made Ohio proud all her life – as an advocate, a philanthropist, a mother and partner, and as a friend,” said Brown. Annie will be remembered for her work to lift others up, including those who shared her struggles with communicative disorders. Her passion for helping others, along with a kind spirit and sharp wit, endeared Annie to anyone who met her.”

“Annie Glenn was a strong woman with a gracious nature, and a dear friend of Jane’s and mine,” said Portman. “Her service to our state and advocacy on behalf of people with disabilities, particularly those with speech disabilities, combined with John’s legacy as an American hero and Ohio’s longest-serving United States Senator have made them a couple that will live forever in Ohio history. I’m proud to join Senator Brown to introduce this resolution honoring the life of this remarkable woman.”

Glenn was a passionate advocate and philanthropist, a loving mother, and wife of 73 years to former U.S. Senator John Glenn (D-OH).

Having overcome a severe stutter, Glenn was a leading advocate on behalf of children, the elderly, and people with disabilities. At the age of 53, Glenn overcame her stutter through an intensive speech program at Hollins University, later becoming an avid public speaker and an award-winning advocate for those struggling from communication disabilities.

According to a release from Brown and Portmant, the introduction of this resolution was made possible with the support and involvement of Annie Glenn’s family and loved ones.