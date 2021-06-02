Senate passes Ohio fireworks bill that loosens restrictions

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio could be a big step closer to seeing a major revision of its fireworks laws.

Senate Bill 113, which will allow Ohioans to legally celebrate certain holidays, such as Fourth of July weekend, by shooting off fireworks, overwhelmingly passed the Ohio Senate on Wednesday.

The bill was sponsored by Valley Sen. Michael Rulli and Sen. Terry Johnson.

The bill will allow individuals to discharge consumer-grade fireworks in Ohio on the following days:

New Year’s Eve/Day

Chinese New Year

Cinco de Mayo

Memorial Day Weekend

Juneteenth

July 3rd, 4th and 5th and the previous and following weekends

Labor Day Weekend

Diwali

“Patriotic Americans have been, albeit illegally, shooting off fireworks in this state for as long as I can remember, without the safety measures included in this legislation,” Rulli said. “With proper parameters and safety precautions, Ohioans will soon be able to celebrate our holidays safely, while enjoying this time-honored tradition.”

The bill now goes to the state House for consideration.

Rulli said he hopes the measure makes it to Governor Mike DeWine’s desk by July 3.