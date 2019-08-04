Sen. Sherrod Brown says prayers not enough after shooting

Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio says “thoughts and prayers are not enough” after a shooter killed nine people and wounded dozens more before he was killed by police in Dayton.

In a statement Sunday, Brown says he is angry that state and national lawmakers won’t pass more gun safety laws.

Several proposals have been introduced in the GOP-led Legislature this session that would tighten requirements on firearms sales, transfers and storage. A gun safety group is also pushing to change state law to require background checks on nearly all guns sales.

The Republican who leads the Ohio Senate also shared a statement praising the quick response from Dayton police.

This is the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours.