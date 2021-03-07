Search resumes for 6-year-old James Hutchinson Sunday

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – The search for the body of 6-year-old James Hutchinson is continuing Sunday morning.

The search was delayed due to high water levels in the Ohio River.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said the office was requested to assist in the search. The helicopter and mobile command unit will be utilized along with other equipment from the sheriff’s office Emergency Response Services Unit.



“This is a multi-agency effort working together as one,” said Jones.

The investigation is centered in the Lawrenceburg, Indiana area near the Ohio River.

James Hutchinson was reported missing by his mother, Brittany Gosney, last Sunday. But when questioned further, the mother and her boyfriend, James Russell Hamilton, said the child was killed in Preble County a few days prior.

Gosney was indicted by the Butler County Grand Jury on 16 different counts Friday. Hamilton was indicted 15 counts.