CLEVELAND (WJW) — Crews are on the scene of a building explosion on Cleveland’s east side Tuesday.

Cleveland firefighters are battling flames at E. 145 and Kinsman where the building is collapsed, according to the union representing Cleveland’s firefighters.

Initial calls went out around 10:30 a.m.

Officials say the building, Will’s Tire Shop, was open for business Tuesday morning. The owner has been in contact with the fire department since the explosion. There are no reports of victims or injuries, according to police.

Cleveland Fire says it started as a fire in the tire shop. They say there were multiple explosions from propane tanks and fire that extended to a neighboring occupied home, which was heavily damaged.

A dog was rescued from the roof of the home next door, seen here.

More than 50 firefighters are on the scene.

The search for victims continues.

People are asked to avoid the area.

A secondary explosion caused the airbags on Battalion 5’s vehicle to deploy, seen here.

It’s unknown what caused the explosion.