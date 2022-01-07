COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As coronavirus cases spike across the nation, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments Friday on the Biden administration’s vaccine and testing mandate.

Starting Monday, unvaccinated employees at large businesses will be required to wear a mask. Down the road, they’d be required to test for the virus.

Ohio is acting as the lead plaintiff on the case. In court, Ohio’s Solicitor General Ben Flowers argued that the president doesn’t have the power to make a decision like this, and policy decisions should be made by Congress.

On the other side, federal attorneys said that this pandemic is an emergency situation, with lives being lost every day. They argue OSHA can require employees to comply with safety procedures that include masking and testing if they are unvaccinated.

“The law here is important. It’s not about what the best course of action is, that’s for the policy branches of our government to decide,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

With the first phase of the mandate set to begin on Monday, Jan. 10, Ohio is asking the Supreme Court for a quick ruling.