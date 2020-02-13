Scioto County man charged with multiple counts of rape

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WCMH) — Scioto County deputies say a man is facing multiple charges of rape including that of a juvenile.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, on February 7, deputies received a call that a juvenile female had reported to an out of town hospital that she had been sexually assaulted.

Detectives traveled to the hospital and interviewed the victim. As a result of the interview another victim was identified.

The victims told deputies that the assaults had been happening for years, with the youngest victim being 11-years-old.

The victims said they didn’t come forward sooner because they were afraid.

After investigating, deputies arrested Michael Rexroad, 43, of Minford, and charged him with six counts of rape. He is currently being held in the Scioto County jail on a $600,000 bond.

Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be presented to the grand jury on a later date.