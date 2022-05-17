SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) — The Scioto County Health Department issued a warning for anyone who attended the Camporee at Camp Molly Lauman in Lucasville, Ohio, from Friday to Sunday.

The Health Department recommends attendees or their family members get medical attention if they experience vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or chills. Anyone suffering from these symptoms may have to undergo fecal and vomit testing.

An investigation of the event is ongoing, according to the Health Department.

Anyone who attended the event should contact Regional Epidemiologist Molly Dargavell at (740) 354-8931 or her email.