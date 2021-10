COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The president of the Ohio School Board said she plans to resign on Friday following a political battle over an anti-racism resolution that she supported.

Laura Kohler says the decision comes after the Ohio State Senate resisted her re-appointment.

Kohler, who is serving her fifth year with the board, helped to write an anti-racism and equality resolution in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

The resolution passed last year in 2020, but was rescinded.