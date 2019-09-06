Roller coaster stolen from Union County found

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A roller coaster stolen from the Union County Fairgrounds has been recovered, according to the county’s sheriff’s department.

In a post on social media, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the stolen Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was recovered Friday in Cardington, Ohio.

The roller coaster was reported stolen from the fairgrounds on Aug. 28.

The sheriff’s office attributed tips from the public as the reason the ride was found.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools