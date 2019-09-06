Roller coaster stolen from Union County found

MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — A roller coaster stolen from the Union County Fairgrounds has been recovered, according to the county’s sheriff’s department.

In a post on social media, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the stolen Go-Gator carnival roller coaster was recovered Friday in Cardington, Ohio.

The roller coaster was reported stolen from the fairgrounds on Aug. 28.

The sheriff’s office attributed tips from the public as the reason the ride was found.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating the incident.