CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is inviting fans to check out the 2021 inductee exhibit as it debuts for Celebration Day, Powered by PNC, on Oct. 24.

Celebration Day offers free museum admission for all Ohio residents.

Fans can check out the Hall of Fame Gallery at the museum, where they can get a closer look at gear, clothes, lyrics, posters and programs from this year’s inductees.

Some of the highlights include:

Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters ’ Dan Armstrong Ampeg guitar, which was used as his main guitar during the One By One era and “Wasting Light” tour

from the ’ Dan Armstrong Ampeg guitar, which was used as his main guitar during the One By One era and “Wasting Light” tour Tina Turner’s red lace dress worn in the music video for “Private Dancer”

red lace dress worn in the music video for “Private Dancer” Carole King’s Acrosonic piano with bench

Acrosonic piano with bench Randy Rhoads’ personally designed white asymmetrically V-shaped Jackson Concorde guitar.

personally designed white asymmetrically V-shaped Jackson Concorde guitar. Todd Rundgren’s embroidered purple suit

embroidered purple suit Billy Preston’s Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard.

Casio Voice Arranger VA-10 keyboard. The Go-Go’s costumes and/or instruments from each band member

costumes and/or instruments from each band member Gil Scott-Heron’s signature brown hat

Other items such as a portrait of JAY-Z: Tree of Life by visual artist Jerin Beasley and LL Cool J’s teddy bear jacket from “6 Minutes of Pleasure” will also be on display.

Learn more about Celebration Day on the Rock Hall’s website.

The 2021 induction is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in downtown Cleveland.

Fans going to the induction ceremony must provide proof of vaccine or negative test, along with an ID.