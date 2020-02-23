Robbers apologize for hitting wrong Cleveland apartment, steal anyway

CLEVELAND (cleveland.com) — A pair of robbers apologized profusely after saying they broke into the wrong Cleveland apartment but robbed the man inside anyway.

Police reports say the robbers repeatedly told the man they wouldn’t hurt him but had to get something out of the break-in.

Cleveland.com reports no arrests have been made in the Wednesday robbery.

The 32-year-old resident wasn’t harmed.

Police reports say the man heard noises on his fire escape about 2 a.m., opened a window and found two men pointing guns at him.

Despite their mistake, the robbers took the man’s video game player, shoes, clothes, cash, and iPhone.