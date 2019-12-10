Ringing tribute: Son honors father killed in Dayton mass shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who lost his father in the Oregon District mass shooting, and also lost his home during the Memorial Day weekend tornadoes, is using his story to make a difference.

“I thought this would be easy but, this is not easy,” said Green. “I’ve been praying for strength because I knew this day would come. It’s here and now I’m ready to tackle it.

Up until 7:00 this evening, Dion Green will be ringing the Salvation Army Red Kettle Bell at the Kroger in Springfield. Green’s father, Derrick Fudge, was a Salvation Army bell ringer for years.

“What better way to be up here ringing the bell than in his memory,” said Green.

“He’s done it for a while. He does it every year. All the people at the Salvation Army love my father. I can see why because this is fulfilling.”

Fudge was one of the nine victims killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowd at the Oregon District in August. Fudge had been eating outside a club with Green when gunfire erupted in the Oregon District.

“It’s been a hard year. Right now this is a hard time. This is the season where families get together and it brings back a lot of memories,” shared Green.

Green will be ringing the bell and taking donations at the Kroger at 1822 S. Limestone Street in Springfield all day.

“If I can’t change a million, maybe I can just touch a couple, then they touch a couple. I just want to bring in the next year with nothing but love and peace,” explained Green.