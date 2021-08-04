Richland County man dies after stand-off leads to officer-involved shooting

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A Richland County man died from gunshot wounds after a stand-off led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Several law enforcement agencies were called out around 1:30 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant in the 3300 block of Peterson Road in Mifflin Township.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the man refused to turn himself in several times over a month-long period. Investigators said they issued the warrants after citizen complaints about the suspect’s threatening behavior and several weapons violations.

The report said the man barricaded his property and wouldn’t let anyone inside. After long negotiations over the phone, the report said law enforcement launched pepper gas into the home.

The Allied Special Operations Response Team was able to make their way inside while the man was on the front deck, the report said.

According to the report, the man went back inside and threatened the officers, armed with weapons.

The report said officers made several attempts to subdue the man with nonlethal force before two officers shot him.

The man was taken to Ohio Health-Mansfield where he died from his injuries. He has not been identified at this time.

The officers, an eight-year police veteran with the Mansfield Police Department and a 10-year police veteran with the Ontario Police Department, were placed on administrative leave.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.