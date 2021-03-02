Reward announced for suspect in Mansfield woman’s disappearance

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information about a suspect wanted in connection with the disappearance of a Mansfield woman last week.

The United States Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office have issued an arrest warrant for John Henry Mack Jr., 43.

Mack is wanted in connection with the kidnapping of Melinda Kay Davis, 33, who was last seen on Feb. 25.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading directly to Mack’s arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833 (1-866-4-WANTED).

