For one former Franklin County judge, the new year means new beginnings. Cindi Morehart is celebrating her retirement after decades in the judicial system – the majority of her career was in juvenile court. One of her main focuses during her time on the bench was mental health.

Morehart said she started her career as an art teacher in juvenile prison. After that, she went to law school at 35. She went on to be a city and county prosecutor, then a judge.

Morehart said one of the highlights of her career was heading the L.I.N.C program. L.I.N.C stands for learning to identify and navigate change. A program focused on mental health which Morehart helped grow during her decades-long career.

“These are people you get to know very well that face some of the biggest challenges that our defendants face and to see them come out at the end, successful just is everything,” Morehart said.

Morehart said she always had a passion for working with young people and calls herself the lucky one for having this opportunity. She said with every case she hopes to get this message across.

“That they’re in that program because they’re worth it, their lives are worth the change,” Morehart said.

She said this is something young people wrapped up in crime today need to hear.

“I mean, I watch it and it just frightens me to death. I wish I had all the answers,” Morehart said. “So as a court, sometimes we’re in the role of a parent when these kids don’t have supportive families. So, we have to look at it that way. I think and teach the children consequences to their behavior as well as teaching them that they’re worth changing.”

Morehart said that change is possible, and she has seen it happen. She said it’s those success stories that kept her going.

“In juvenile court, I remember there was a young man and I won’t use any names, but he just kept getting in trouble. And finally, I put him in juvenile detention for about a week. And he kind of got the message and he came back and over the years blossomed, not always in front of me,” Morehart said.

She noted that person went on to attend medical school, and one day came back to the judge’s courtroom to tell her the good news. As Morehart hugged the person to congratulate him, his mother walked up to the defendant in Morehart’s next case.

“This mother walked up to that young man and said, you this boy, he used to be you. So, if you pay attention, you can be him too. I couldn’t have done anything that had more impact than that. And I don’t think I ever saw the young man again that was at that table,” Morehart said.

She said looking back she has learned from those who sat in front of her.

“One thing I learned is you always have to pay attention to what you say to someone,” Morehart said. “most of the time they pay no attention, but you never know what will click and when it will click.”

Morehart said the success stories that kept her going because she knew the harder, she worked the more there would be. She added what she will miss most in her retirement is the people she worked with every day.