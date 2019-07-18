Brother of former OSU star Beanie Wells shot and killed in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State and NFL running back Beanie Wells is offering a $15,000 reward for the arrest of the person who shot and killed his brother Thursday morning.

Police responded to a shooting in the area of 7th Avenue and Weeks Street around 8 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting, WEWS reported.

Police said the body of a 31-year-old man was found lying in a driveway. The man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members identified the victim to WEWS as Joel Wells, the brother of former OSU and NFL running back Chris ‘Beanie’ Wells.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s identity to WKYC.

Wells told the station he is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter.

Joel Wells, the brother of former NFL and Ohio State running back Beanie Wells, was shot to death in Akron this morning. Police have no suspects. Beanie Wells is offering a $15,000 reward. @WEWS #WEWS pic.twitter.com/6bOfEU0btz — Bob Jones WEWS (@bobjonesTV) July 18, 2019

There are no suspects at this time.