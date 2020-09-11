Report: Ohio child told police mom left kids alone all day to pursue ‘rap career’

Officers notified Children Services of the incident and said the agency already has an open case with the family

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 12-year-old Warren, Ohio boy told police his mother left him home alone all day with his younger siblings while pursuing her “rap career.”

Police said they went to a home on Lane Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday, where a child went to get help from his neighbors.

Officers talked to the child, who said his mother left around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The boy said he called his mother to get her to come home, but said she yelled at him and hung up, according to a police report.

Police said while talking to the boy, his three younger siblings came home, crying and wearing no shoes. The report listed them as 8 and 9 years old.

Police said at last report, the mother was seen near a playground in the area.

The oldest child told police his mother often leaves for up to 24 hours at a time, so he cooks meals and makes sure the rest of the kids complete their online school, according to the police report.

Police noted in their report that they called the mother several times, but the calls went straight to voicemail.