YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of “being picked on all the time.”

The girl was taken to the Martin P. Joyce Juvenile Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned later today in Mahoning County Juvenile Court. She was booked into the JJC on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and illegal conveyance of a weapon in a school zone.

Police were called about 2:30 p.m. to a school bus stop at West Wood Street and Wick Avenue for a report of a gun on a school bus.

When officers arrived, the driver, who was driving students from St. Joseph The Provider School on the North Side, told police a student approached him and told him a girl had a gun on the bus.

The driver told police he asked the girl if she had a gun and she said it was in her bag, reports said. The driver got the gun out of the bag and waited for police to arrive, reports said.

The gun was a 9mm semiautomatic handgun loaded with four rounds, reports said.

Reports said the student told police the gun belongs to her mother and when asked why she had it, she told police she was tired of “being picked on all the time.”

Reports said police made attempts to contact the girl’s mother but were not able to reach her.

A spokeswoman for the department’s Family Services Investigative Unit, which investigates matters involving juveniles, said the case is still being investigated.