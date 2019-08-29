Report: Brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles accused of killing 3 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles is charged with shooting and killing three people at a Cleveland party, Cleveland.com reports.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, is charged with six counts of murder murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and perjury for a New Year’s Eve shooting that left three people dead and two others injured.

Biles-Thomas, 24, was taken into custody in Liberty County, Georgia. He is being held there pending extradition.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams issued the following statement to WKYC:

The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case. We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland Police Homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case. It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley.

Cleveland police said the shooting came after some uninvited guests came to a party at a home being used as an AirBnB near Denison Ave. and W. 45th Street. Officers said the group was asked to leave, then shots were fired, WJW reported.

Police said the victims were Delvante Johnson, 19; Toshaun Banks, 21; and Devaughn Gibson, 23.