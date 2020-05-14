Reopening schools in Ohio: A look at how students may return to the classroom safely

Editor’s Note: The video above is a story on Ohio schools that opted to end the academic year early.

(WJW) – Schools in Ohio closed in mid-March for online learning through the end of the school year.

There have been a lot of questions about how to get kids back in the classroom safely.

The Ohio Department of Education is reviewing possible plans for an overall guideline for schools to use. It’s important to note that the plan is still in the discussion stage and has not been made official.

It’s a plan developed with the idea that coronavirus will still be prevalent and will remain so until there is a vaccine.

It also acknowledges the financial constraints districts will be facing due to budget cuts.

The draft guide addresses not to have a “one size fits all” mindset with individual schools and districts.

It covers some key topics:

Health and safety of students, staff, and visitors

Assess students academically to determine where they are starting from and determine the best path forward for each student

Educator support and training

Social, emotional, physical health of students and staff

Prioritize needs of most vulnerable students

The guideline is a suggested proposal on topics to address as districts move forward.

It poses questions like, “Who will be responsible for providing masks to all faculty?” and guidelines for returning to school after coronavirus exposure.

It also talks about considering staggering schedules and start times to help with social distancing. There are multiple suggestions including half days, alternate days, and remote learning.

We’ll keep you updated as plans are discussed.