Live Now
TRACK LIVE NOW: Cat. 4 Dorian crawls through Bahamas toward Florida coast

Relative to have no calls with suspects in Rhoden family massacre

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — A judge says the mother of a woman charged in an Ohio family’s slaying must stop talking with her jailed daughter and have no phone calls with her or three other relatives charged in the case.

The mother, 66-year-old Rita Newcomb, isn’t charged in the 2016 slayings of eight people from the Rhoden family but pleaded not guilty to forging documents in a related matter.

Prosecutors argued Newcomb violated conditions of her own house arrest by discussing the case with her jailed daughter, Angela Wagner, in taped phones conversations this summer.

A Pike County judge last week decided against revoking bail and jailing Newcomb but told her to have no more calls with her relatives charged in the shootings : her daughter, son-in-law and two adult grandsons.

They’ve pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools