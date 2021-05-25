Raucous disturbances at Kings Island, OSHP called in for backup

MASON, Ohio (WCMH) — Kings Island was forced to close early Saturday night after reports of unruly crowds and altercations.

Reports and 911 calls of unruly crowds at the amusement park near Cincinnati had the Mason Police Department calling the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon Post for backup, according to a public information officer of OSHP.

“On Saturday, the decision was made to close the park 30 minutes early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers. This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Kings Island,” the park said in a statement to WLWT.

The video was recorded by Shan Powell who was at the park. The video shows one scene from the day. There was a lot of commotion. While the video is not clear if there was a fight, police and or security can be seen trying to back people in the direction of Powell.

David M. Long recorded this video as he was leaving Kings Island on Saturday evening. It depicts Ohio State Highway Patrol arriving to the amusement park.

David Long, from CincyPhotography.com, told of chaos at the park.

“I was at the park all day,” he wrote in an email. “Fights broke out all day… a girl was slammed on the ground and lots of ambulances all day long.”

Both Long and Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson suggested there were a lot of kids bussed into the park. The was called at 10:33 p.m. and was told of multiple fights in the parking lot of Kings Island.

The Assistant City Manager for Mason, Ohio said the police department was called for unruly teenagers. Right now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.