Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus’ own country group Rascal Flatts has announced they will be making one last tour around the United States to mark the band’s 20th anniversary.

According to the band’s website, the “Farewell: Life is a Highway” tour will kick off June 11 in Indianapolis.

The band will visit Cincinnati (June 13) and Cleveland (Sept. 4), but for now there are no plans to stop in Columbus.

Other stops include Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Chicago. The final stop will be in West Palm Beach, Florida on October 17.

For more information on dates and tickets sales, visit RascalFlatts.com.