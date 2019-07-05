Rally’s restaurant worker in Springfield diagnosed with hepatitis A

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – A Rally’s restaurant employee in Springfield has been diagnosed with hepatitis A.

The restaurant employee works at 2122 South Limestone St. in Springfield, Clark County Combined Health District officials said.

Clark County officials said they are working with restaurant management to vaccinate the restaurant’s employees.

In this situation, the risk of transmission to patrons is extremely low due to safe food handling procedures, Clark County officials said in a press release.

“The health of our employees and our guests is our top priority. We have fully cooperated with Health Department authorities, and appreciate their ongoing work in addressing this nationwide issue,” said Kim Francis, a Rally’s spokesperson.

The Ohio Department of Health declared a statewide outbreak of hepatitis A in June 2018.

As of Friday, July 5, the Clark County Combined Health District has investigated 75 cases of hepatitis A, and all are linked to the statewide outbreak, Clark County officials said on Friday.

“This case of hepatitis A highlights the fact that 91% of counties in Ohio are continuing to investigate the statewide community outbreak,” said Anna Jean Petroff, Epidemiologist, Clark County Combined Health District.

“Proper handwashing and vaccination are the most effective strategies to combat this virus.”

The disease, which affects the liver, can be spread by ingesting fecal matter from an infected individual. Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fatigue

Low appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Clay-colored stools

Jaundice (yellowish color to the skin and eyes)

Who is at greatest risk for hepatitis A?

People who use street drugs whether they are injected or not

People who are incarcerated

People experiencing homelessness

Men who have sex with men

People with direct contact with individuals infected with the virus

People who have traveled to other areas of the U.S. currently experiencing outbreaks

While the groups mentioned above are at greater risk, the CDC recommends anyone 12 months or older receive the hepatitis A vaccine.

Anyone interested in vaccination should contact their healthcare provider, local pharmacy or their local health district.