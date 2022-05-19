COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Raising Cane’s expects to open as many as five more Central Ohio restaurants in the coming year.

“Columbus has been a great central hub for us,” co-CEO A.J. Kumaran said.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based chicken finger chain has 16 locations in the market already. One of the new units will be on Olentangy River Road near Grandview Heights. It’s one of several new restaurants to be built on the site of the former Miller’s Ale House.

Another will be in Whitehall at East Main Street and Collingwood Avenue. More are still to be announced.

For more on this story, go to ColumbusBusinessFirst.com.