Questions finally answered in death of missing teen Harley Dilly

(CNN) —A report by the Ohio Attorney General’s office has some answers on the tragic death of a 14-year-old boy. Harley Dilly disappeared from his Port Clinton home and was the subject of an intensive four-week long search.

On January 13, his body was recovered in the chimney of a nearby house on Fulton Street. Now we are getting some answers about how he was recovered, and why the Bureau Of Criminal Investigation has ruled out foul play.

On Thursday, March 5, WTOL obtained the final report from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The report states that Harley was found standing on the floor of the chimney on the second floor of the home. Above him was a vent. His coat, eyeglasses, sweatshirt, and a browns jersey were pushed through the hole. The vent cover was found near the clothing. Agents were then able to reach through the vent opening to discover Harley.

The wall was removed and the brick chimney was opened to remove the young teen. His body was in an advanced state of decomposition. Harley was recovered after being missing for nearly four weeks.

In pictures, his coat is seen hanging on a door. The report explained that a Port Clinton officer picked it up to assess whether it was possibly Harley’s.

Investigators say the boy climbed an antenna on the side of the home. He slid down the chimney, and the clothing was pushed through the hole to try to create space.

Many local rumors centered around the clothing and a mattress being found on the floor of the bedroom. But the report makes it clear that Harley was never inside the home. There were no signs of a sleeping area, of food being eaten, or of any use of the bathrooms.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office hopes the detailed report shows this was a terrible accident. They say it should dispel any rumors about the case and hope that this puts the matter to rest.