Put-in-Bay police chief suspended, officers resign following controversial arrests

(WNWO/NBC News) — Put-in-Bay’s police chief is on administrative leave and two officers have resigned following a controversial June 6 traffic stop.

Body camera footage shows the situation spiral out of control after two officers pull the cart over.

“Within minutes of issuing the traffic stop and the golf cart being stopped, the situation accelerated immediately,” described Mayor Jessica Dress.

Officers claimed the driver was going the wrong way and ran a stop sign while swerving in the road.

There were nine passengers in an eight-passenger golf cart, and the police report states there were several open containers of alcoholic beverages.

One female passenger was arrested shortly after the stop, which led to confusion from the other passengers.

When officers attempted to put the driver in custody, that’s when things escalated.

