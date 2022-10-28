YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Humane agents were called to a disturbing site on Thursday when they found a dead puppy in a lunch cooler in Youngstown.

According to the Animal Charity of Ohio Facebook page, agents were called to a playground on the South Side of Youngstown.

Animal Charity of Ohio said in a statement:

“Humanity is at an all time low. This little one never had a chance at life. No couch to sleep on, no kids to play with, no long walks in the park. Rest in peace little one, we hope you are having the time of your life in heaven.”

Animal Charity of Ohio can be contacted by phone at 330-788-1064.