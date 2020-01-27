Live Now
Kobe Bryant, daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash

Proposal would create Ohio database of convicted sex buyers

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (AP) — Ohio lawmakers have introduced a bill to create a database of individuals convicted of trying to buy sex.

Supporters say the legislation backed by Attorney General David Yost is aimed at shining a light on traffickers who sell women and on men who purchase sex.

State Rep. Rick Carfagna is a Republican from Genoa Township in suburban Columbus. He says the bill goes after the demand side of prostitution and that it could provide the deterrent needed to stop people from soliciting sex.

Individuals would drop off the database if five years pass without another conviction.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools