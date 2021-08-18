Progressive Democrat Morgan Harper enters U.S. Senate race in Ohio

Ohio News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this photo from March 10, 2020, Morgan Harper, Democratic candidate for Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District running against four-term Democratic incumbent Joyce Beatty, poses for a photo at Elite Boxing Gym in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Progressive Morgan Harper is running for U.S. Senate in Ohio.

The 38-year-old Stanford-educated attorney, who began life in foster care, announced her bid Wednesday for the seat held by retiring Republican Rob Portman. She faces 10-term Congressman Tim Ryan in the Democratic primary.

Harper, who is Black, drew national attention last year when she won 32% of the primary vote against veteran Democratic U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty in Ohio’s young, diverse 3rd Congressional District, which includes parts of Columbus and Franklin County.

A former senior policy adviser at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Harper says she can provide the “fresh voice” needed to flip the seat for Democrats.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Shooting at Franklinton bar leaves man dead

Student loan forgiveness and loan moratorium: What Ohioans should know

Child among four injured in shootout on Greenfield Drive

Columbus fire department helps young cancer patient ring the bell

Dublin Kroger remodeling project

Rising grocery prices

More Local News