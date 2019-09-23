Prime Minister: ‘If Donald Trump wasn’t elected president, this mill wouldn’t be here’

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – President Donald Trump touted Ohio’s economy and growing manufacturing sector during a visit to Wapakoneta on Sunday, Sept. 22.

Trump was accompanied by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Pratt Industries CEO Anthony Pratt. They were visiting a new containerboard paper mill being built in Wapakoneta by Pratt industries.

Pratt introduced Trump and said without him as president he wouldn’t have invested nearly $3 billion in the United States the last two years.

“If Donald Trump wasn’t elected president, this mill wouldn’t be here,” Pratt said.

“Ohio is open for business,” Trump said. “When this plant is fully operational, hundreds of Ohioans will have good wages and retirement. One in four workers in this plant is a veteran – a great American veteran – I’m proud to say. (Pratt) knows what he’s doing.”

Trump mentioned visiting the Lima tank factory in March. He said if he wasn’t elected the tank plant would have been shut down. He also claimed Ohio had its lowest employment ever.

“The forgotten men and the forgotten women – you aren’t forgotten anymore,” Trump said. “You’re setting records.

President Trump pushed the importance of having Australia as a trade partner. “We’re the largest investor in Australia,” Trump said. “Unlike other nations, they uphold the principals of fair and reciprocal trade.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison spoke following Trump.

“The economy is so important,” Morrison said. “If you don’t have a strong economy, you can’t invest in things that matter to people. Jobs are what drive choices and opportunities. That’s why we’re here today, selling jobs.”

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan was at the event, as well as Senator Rob Portman.

This was Trump’s fourth visit to Western Ohio since March. Trump gave a speech at the Lima tank factory in March, held a rally at U.S. Bank Arena in Cinncinati on Aug. 1. He visited victims and first responders at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton on Aug. 7 following the mass shooting in the Oregon District.

The trip is part of a week-long visit Trump has hosted for Morrison. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, this is Morrison’s biggest spotlight on the international stage since becoming prime minister last year and Australian media has called the trip a diplomatic victory

Pratt – based in Georgia – is owned by Australian-born billionaire Anthony Pratt and is operating in 25 states.